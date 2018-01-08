Empire’s Agony Continues

The agony continues “for the pride and joy of Gray’s Farm,” Cool and Smooth ACT Empire, as they suffered yet another defeat, this time to Sugar Ridge SAP,1-0 on Saturday night at the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

National striker, Peter “Big Pete” Byers dropped a dagger in the hearts of the Empire fans and players, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute to secure full three points, pushing SAP to 2nd place in the standings with 14 points.

The bush league song continues to ring in the ears of the Empire team as they remain in the relegation zone with only 2 points after 8 showings.

Drahz KFC Old Road FC Held Wadadli Events Services, Oyster, Veg International Swetes FC to a 1 all draw.

Raheim Sargeant was the golden boy for Old Road scoring the equaliser in the 85th minute after Kenduar Challenger of Swetes scored two minutes earlier.

The former champions moved up to 6th place in the standings with 9 points, but boast a better goal difference of 0 to be ahead of Swetes who also have 9 points but have a -2 goal difference.