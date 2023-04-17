Empire secures top flight spot, Bullets improve chances of avoiding playoffs in ABFA’s Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former Premier Division champions, Empire FC, secured their place in the top flight for another season while relegating bottom-of-the-table Liberta Blackhawks following a 5-1 triumph at the ABFA technical center on Saturday.

Playing in the final match of a triple-header, Empire were led by Rakeem Joseph who scored a hattrick with strikes in minutes 25, 45 and 59. Elsworth Mack and Lauchland Thomas each struck once with goals in minute 53 and 83 respectively.

Makhai Browne scored the lone goal for Blackhawks in the 21st minute.

The win carries Empire to 24 points after 17 showings and some distance from the automatic two-team relegation zone while Blackhawks must face the reality of playing in the First Division next season as they sit at the bottom of the standings without a point. Both teams have two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Pigotts Bullets improved their chances of avoiding the playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Tryum FC. Isaac Hughes in the 20th minute, Joseph Jacobs in the 26th minute and Kimon Harrigan in minute 64, all registered goals for Bullets as they move to 20 points after 17 showings and 13th in the 16-team standings. Tryum remains on 25 points after 17 showings and in the top 10.

There was victory as well for Sap FC who beat FC Aston Villa 4-3 to move to 26 points in the top half of the standings.

Shaquan Telemaque scored a hattrick for Sap with goals in minutes 52, 54 and 65 after Danneil Osbourne had given them a 1-0 advantage in minute 14. Sean Tomlinson scored twice for Villa with strikes in minutes 63 and 90 while Dajari Barthley struck once in minute 68 from the penalty spot. Sap moves to 25 points after 17 matches while Villa remains on 37 after 17 and third in the standings