Empire Picks Up First Win while Parham stays Winless in ABFA Premier League

By Samuel Peters

The Empire Football Club won its first match of the 2024 ABFA Premier Season against the Ottos Rangers with a two-one victory in the final match at the ABFA Technical Centre on Sunday.

It was the Rangers who went ahead first in the eighth minute by way of a Josue Arias goal, but lost the lead to Empire 13 minutes later in the 21st minute, as Lee Andree Nicholas converted a strike and then took the same amount of minutes to register his second goal in the 34th.The win puts the Empire in 13th position on 4 points ahead of Parham FC and Swetes FC.

Parham FC suffered its sixth defeat of the season at the hands of John Hughes FC, losing two-one. Deno Bryan registered a brace to help John Hughes by scoring in the 42nd and 77th minutes while a goal was conceded by teammate Rashid Burton. The win puts them in seventh place on 13 points behind Garden Stars who are in sixth on 14 points.

Greenbay Hoppers were able to take home victory with the slimmest of margins as they had to fight tooth and nail against the Willikies Warriors. They drew first blood in the 35th minute by a goal from Javorn Stevens, but Novelle Francis provided the equaliser for the Warriors, three minutes into the first half.

The winning goal came in the third minute of the second half by a strike from Kareem Martin. Hoppers are in fifth place on 15 points, ahead of Garden Stars and behind Aston Villa who are on 17 points after nine rounds.