Empire Nation wins third straight while Spartans stun Crushers in Two Day cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Empire Nation opened a gap at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition with an innings and 149 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters over the weekend.

It was their third win in as many matches as they remain the only unblemished team in the competition with 36 points at the top of the standings, nine points ahead of defending champions Liberta Blackhawks who have 27 points also after three showings.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at Rising Sun, Empire amassed 320 for eight declared in 58 overs. Tanez Francis led the way with the bat, falling just six runs shy of a century at 94. He struck 12 fours and one six in the 132-ball knock.

Player of the match, Kershaski Jno Lewis made 90 from just 80 deliveries, striking nine fours and four maximums. Zianni Da Silva contributed with 54 from 41 balls.

Captain, Taiem Tonge, was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with three for 86 in 18 overs. Bolans were then bundled out for just 54 in their first innings before being removed for 117 in the second.

Jno Lewis and Javaughn James both claimed three wickets in Bolans’ first innings with Jno Lewis picking up three for nine in four overs and James bagging three for 18 in seven overs. Micah McKenzie was the pick of the bowlers for Empire in the Bolans second innings with four wickets for 17 runs in 8.5 overs.

Also over the weekend, Rising Sun Spartans stunned Pigotts Crushers to end their unbeaten run, winning by six wickets when they met at Pigotts.

Opting to bat after winning the toss Crushers were bowled out for just 160 in 34.2 overs. Their best effort came from Deran Benta who made 59 from 57 balls while Demari Benta contributed with 43 off 48 deliveries.

Player of the match, Shane Burton, did the damage with the ball for Spartans, picking up a five-for with five wickets for 57 runs in 13 overs.

Spartans then built a first innings lead of 31 runs after getting to 191 all out in 43 overs. Junior Henry and Tassilo Allen both contributed with 44. There were three wickets each for Kadeem Henry (3/27) and James Cornelius (3/31) bowling for the home team.

Crushers struggled in their second innings, getting to 115 all out from 42.2 overs with their best effort of 34 coming from Tyree Moore. This time around, it was Michael Harilall who did the damage, claiming four for 13 in 8.2 overs while Kerry Mentore snatched three for 14 in 10 overs.

Needing just 85 for victory Spartans reached their target in 17.1 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Burton led the charge with an unbeaten 47 from 28 deliveries. The win lifts Spartans to 24 points and fourth on the standings.

There was victory as well for defending champion Liberta Blackhawks who beat All Saints Pythons by eight wickets.

Blackhawks bowled out Pythons for 119 with player of the match, Elroy Francis Jr claiming three for 25. Francis then struck eight fours and two sixes on his way to 93 as Blackhawks amassed 221 in their first innings. Tarek Charles chipped in with 45. Akeem Blackman picked up five wickets for 24 runs bowling for Pythons.

The All Saints men were then removed for 145 in their second innings with Michael Haynes Dover making 56. Ian Gore snatched three for 30 in 10 overs. Blackhawks then reached their target at 46 for 2.

In other results over the weekend, Bethesda Golden Eagles picked up their first win with a seven-wicket triumph over Combined Schools while Jennings Tigers beat New Winthorpes Lions by 24 runs.