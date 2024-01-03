Empire Nation Upbeat about Upcoming Cricket Season

By Samuel Peters

Head Coach of the Empire Nation, Ian ‘Pam’ Tittle spoke to Observer regarding the upcoming season and developments surrounding the team.

The club was one of the most successful clubs of the season, going to four finals in 2023, winning the Cool and Smooth T20 Splash and ABCA T10.

The coach was pleased with the 2023 season, but was also adamant that there is certainly room for improvement, especially in the two-day cricket.

As for the 2024 season, the team is expected to be a younger-looking side as the likes of veteran player Juari Edwards retired and is expected to be an active member of the management and coaching staff, while Mike France will also make way for the younger players. The coach mentioned that the preparations for the season went smoothly although they were unable to train as a team and mostly reverted to one-on-one sessions.

In the last edition of the Cool and Smooth T20 Competition, the side from the Grays Green Community gave the Liberta Blackhawks an upset with a young talented side.

The name Micah McKenzie was on the lips of many, as he bamboozled a strong Liberta team with his crafty leg spin that had the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kofi James, Karima Gore and other notable players baffled.

He left such an impression, that even West Indies Legend Sir Vivian Richards attended his graduation at the Jennings Secondary School.

Other talents such as Rasheed Henry, who scored his maiden ton against the Rising Sun Club, medium pacer all round batter Tanez Francis, and off-spinner J’quan Athanaze, the son of Justin Athanaze, all got opportunities and gave a pretty good showing.

The coach expects Tanez to be more dominant with the bat this season as he is getting physically stronger.

Under-17 all-round talent Xaveek Tappin will suit up with the club for this season.

Having stated that the bulk of the team’s runs was scored by Tyrone Williams Jr, the coach is expecting more from the batting all-rounder and believes he will better his performances from last season.

Williams Jr averaged 34 runs per innings and was the leading run-scorer across all of the ABCA competition last season with 1,185 runs. He took 62 wickets averaging 12 per wicket. But in the same breath, he highlighted that national batsman and captain of the side, Kenrick Scott, had an underwhelming season averaging 21.18 scoring 593 runs from 31 innings.

The coach highlighted that he needed to score runs consistently so that the team is better balanced, being more dominant.

He spoke favourably in relation to the developments surrounding the new Caribbean Premier League team that will be in Antigua, and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes being headquartered in Antigua as well.

He said that it is an excellent opportunity for players as it will give them chances to improve their game and possibly be a part of teams in a professional environment.

However, he mentioned that the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association needs to develop programmes of its own and not depend on, or piggyback off of those implemented by the Ministry of Sports.

He stated that the Association needs to do more in order to bring more young local cricketing talent to the fore.