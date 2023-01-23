Empire Nation Take Home 10 Splash Title

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Empire Nation were crowned champions of this year’s Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association 10 Splash tournament after defeating Pigotts Crushers by five runs over the weekend at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, the victors chose to bat first, posting a score of 71 for five in their 10 overs on Friday night.

Jauri Edwards was the leading batsman for Empire Nation with 30 runs, consisting of three fours and one six.

Also performing with the bat was Tariq Benjamin who had 22 runs and Justin Athanaze with 11.

Despite a 30-run performance by Jewel Andrew, Crushers could not meet their target of 72. Instead, they could only make it to 66 runs before losing eight wickets.

He was the lone batsman for Crushers in double figures.

Skipper Justin Athanaze took two wickets in the process.

Along with being gifted the $5,000 prize money and championship trophy, Empire Nation saw one of their players being named the MVP of the finals. That award went to Tyrone Williams Jr.

Player of the match went to Jauri Edwards, also hailing from Empire Nation.

Tyrone Williams Jr was named the MVP