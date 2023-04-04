Empire Nation remain unbeaten while Pythons get first win in cricket association’s Two Day

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Empire Nation picked up their second win in three matches to stay atop the standings while All Saints Pythons cruised to their first triumph in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the weekend.

After winning the toss and opting to bat against hosts Jennings Tigers in Jennings, Empire cruised to a 197 runs win to move their tally of points to 30, six points ahead of second placed Pigotts Crushers.

Led by Zianni Dasilva who made 42 from 30 deliveries and player of the match Justin Athanaze who added 33 from just 15 balls, Empire raised 159 all out in their first innings. Dasilva had four fours and three sixes.

Kenroy Browne was the pick of the bowlers for Tigers with four for 29 in eight overs while there were two wickets each for Jedidiah Martin and Nicolas Tappin.

Empire Nation’s Justin Athanaze bagged six for 24 in 9.3 overs to help restrict Jennings Tigers to just 60 all out in their second innings All Saints Pythons’ Demetri Lucas (right) snagged seven wickets for 11 runs against Combined Schools Kadeem Henry made 122 for Pigotts Crushers in a drawn contest

In their first innings reply, Tigers were restricted to 96 all out in 21.5 overs. Their best effort came from D’Ahri Francis who scored 30 off 35 deliveries. Jaeo Benjamin picked up a five-for, claiming five for 15 in six overs. Kershaski Jno Lewis snagged three for 20 in seven overs.

Batting for a second time, Empire made 194 for nine declared with veteran Juari Edwards striking eight fours on his way to a top-score of 46. Glenton Williams claimed a five-for, taking five for 62 in 14.3 overs while Omari Joseph took three for 14 in three overs.

Chasing 258 for victory, Tigers fell way short of their mark at 60 all out in just 18.3 overs. Their best effort came from Francis who made 21. Athanaze bagged six for 24 in 9.3 overs to become the third bowler in the contest to bag a five-for while McKenzie picked up four for 19 in nine overs.

Meanwhile at Mack Pond, hosts All Saints Pythons got their first win of the competition with a six-wicket triumph over Combined Schools.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Pythons removed Schools for just 80 runs in 30.5 overs. Player of the match, Demetri Lucas bagged seven wickets for 11 runs in 13.3 overs.

Pythons then raised 178 all out with Edwin Jackson batting not out for 78 off 105 deliveries with 13 fours and one six. There were three wickets each for Glen Williams and Shamar Pereira bowling for Schools.

Led by their captain, George Elvin who made 41, Schools reached 180 in their second innings. Jedd Joseph chipped in with 38 while Pereira added 37. Justin Robinson was the pick of the bowlers for Pythons with four for 42 in 13 overs while Kadeem Josiah bagged three for 22.

With just 82 to get for victory, Pythons reached their target at 86 for four in 26.2 overs with Lucas hitting 34 not out.

Pythons move to 12 points and eighth in the 10-team competition while Schools are in the cellar without a point.

Also over the weekend, Pigotts Crushers picked up first innings points in a draw with Bethesda Golden Eagles. Kadeem Henry cracked 10 fours and one six in his 122 in Crushers’ second innings.

Scores: Crushers (202/10 and 318/2); Henry (71 and 122), Francis Jr (73), Essan Warner (62). Mekali Tonge (5/46). Golden Eagles (180/10); Jamaul Fernandez (43). Elroy Francis Jr (5/44).

New Winthorpes Lions picked up first innings points in a draw against Liberta Blackhawks in Liberta.

Results for the match between Rising Sun Spartans and Bolans Blasters were not readily available.