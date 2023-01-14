Empire Nation Remain Unbeaten In ABCA 10 Splash as Eagles Soar About Freetown

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Empire Nation stretched their winning streak in the ongoing 10 Splash tournament being hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) with an exciting 13-runs triumph over All Saints Pythons when they met in Zone B at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

The win carries Empire to 12 points at the top of the standings while Pythons sit third with eight points.

In what was the opening match of a double-header at the North Sound venue, Empire won the toss and opted to bat, amassing 84 for five in their allotment of 10 overs. Captain, Kenrick Scott led the charge with 39 from 18 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes in the process.

Michael Marcellin was the pick of the bowlers for Pythons, claiming two wickets for nine runs in two overs.

The All Saints men put up a gallant fight with Michael Dover hitting three fours and one six on his way to a top score of 31 from 20 deliveries, but the team fell short at 71 for four in their 10 overs. Demetri Lucas chipped in with 19 runs from 19 deliveries.

Bowling for Empire, Tyrone Williams Jr snagged two wickets for 11 runs in his two overs.

In Thursday’s feature contest, Bethesda Golden Eagles made light work of Freetown to win by eight wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Freetown was limited to 95 for six in 10 overs with a top knock of 20 from Xavier Drew. Timmo Thomas bagged two wickets for 20 runs bowling for the victors.

Former West Indies and national player, Gavin Tonge, then went on a rampage, slamming four sixes and five fours on his way to 58 off 26 deliveries to lead Eagles to 99 for two in 9.2 overs. Kevin Pitman chipped in with 23 not out from 23 deliveries.

The victory lifts Eagles to eight points and fourth in Zone B while Freetown are yet to get off the mark.

Captain of the Empire Nation team Kenrick Scott (left) and captain of the All Saints Pythons, Michael Dover, shake hands before the start of their contest. Scott was adjudged Man of the Match for his 39 from 18 deliveries. (ABCA photos)