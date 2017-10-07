Empire maul Wings in Presidents Cup

New Story

The Cool & Smooth Empire FC trounced CPTSA Wings 8-0 as they got off to a flying start in Group 4 of the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) President’s Cup on Thursday at the King George V Ground.

The former 13 times Premier Division champions were led by Novel “Boy-Boy” Francis who recorded the tournament’s second hattrick. Formerly of Greenbay Hoppers, Francis netted in minutes 49, 54 and 65 to lead the charge.

There were also single strikes from Haiceem Joseph, Andre Nicolas, Kwene Browne, Nicardo Lindsay and Rodney Lawrence all scored once as Empire rallied to the huge victory.

There was victory as well for Grenades FC as they defeated Bolans 3-0. Tevin Slater netted twice, scoring in minutes 73 and 77 while Sean Cooper had given Grenades the advantage in the 30th minute.

In Group 5, Fitzroy Rewinding Pigotts Bullets beat Golden Grove 3-1 in Golden Grove. Akeem Isaac (minute 37), Malique Jarvis (minute 52) and Javorn Benjamin (minute 69) all scored for the victors while Alex Ashton scored the only goal for the losers.

In other match played on Thursday, Harney Motors Tryum defeated Sea View Farm 3-1 in Group 6. Midfielder Eugene Kirwan led the way for Tryum with goals in minutes 10 and 60 while an own goal by Jay Phillip accounted for Tryum’s other strike. Kevin Warner scored the only goal for Sea View Farm.