Empire get convincing win as Hoppers edge Lion Hill in Andy ‘Gantone’ Nesbitt tournament￼

Empire hammered Five Islands 3-0 when they met in the feature match of the Andy “Gantone” Nesbitt Kings & Queens Ah De Ghetto Football Cup on Thursday.

Playing at the King George V Grounds, Empire went ahead in minute 10 with a Shakkimba Williams conversion before Juran Graham inadvertently put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the 31st minute to give Empire a 2-0 advantage. Rakeem Joseph complete his team’s scoring in the 52nd minute.

Meanwhile, in the day’s opening contest, Greenbay Hoppers defeated Lion Hill 1-0. Tyree Archibald scored the lone goal of the contest when he netted in minute 37.

Action continues on Saturday when Lion Hill face Empire at 5pm and Five Islands tackle Hoppers at 6:30pm.