Empire Former Players and Fans Association to host week of activities

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Empire Former Players and Fans Association (EFPFA) will be hosting a week of events as they seek to raise funds while also celebrating the achievements of the body.

One member of the organisation, Kennedy Greenaway, said the five days of activities will start with a church service on August 6.

“It’s going to start with a church service at the Greenbay Moravian Church starting at 9:00 am. Monday and Tuesday will be out because of Carnival, and on the Wednesday we should be having a football game between the current Empire and the current Hoppers teams. The Thursday is going to be a cricket game and the Friday is going to be the gala and dinner at the Multipurpose Center and that is the main event,” he said.

The football contest is slated to kick off at 6:00 pm, while the cricket match will bowl off at 4:00 pm. The gala will serve off at 7:00 pm.

Greenaway said all funds raised throughout the week of activities will benefit past players and fans.

“Well, the main purpose of the association is to help former players and fans who have fallen on some form of bad luck or hard times because of illness or old age, and we just want to do as much as we can to support them or as many as them as we can,” he said.

The group, formed by a former player in Ronald Gordon, has been assisting former members and supporters of the Empire organisation for some time now.

“We have given a wheelchair to one of the fans, a stove to one of the old players, and on Mother’s Day we gave some flowers to some mothers, and even when one of the players from the current crop [Judah Bowers] was electrocuted, we had donated something to the family but we want to do more, because there is a lot more we can do but it very important that the resources are available,” he said.

Persons wanting more information could call 770-0676.