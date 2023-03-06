Empire FC, FC Aston Villa and Parham FC record wins in APL

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Empire FC, Parham FC and FC Aston Villa all recorded wins on Saturday night in the ongoing Antigua Premier League (APL) at the ABFA Technical Facility on Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

FC Aston Villa was the first of the three teams to earn a win edging Pigotts Bullets, 1-0 in the first match of the triple-header evening.

A missed penalty in the 68th minute from Bullets’ Akeem Isaac would come back to haunt the young team as it would be a penalty kick in the 95th minute from Shahoi Dorsette that would seal the deal for FC Aston Villa.

Empire FC on the other hand, thrashed Ottos Rangers FC, 3-0 with goals from Rakeem Joseph (7th), Nyque Watkins (13th) and Shame Scott (45th), while former champions, Parham FC defeated Cedar Grove Blue Jays FC, 3-1.

Malcolm Stewart recorded a brace for the victors scoring in the 48th and 81st minutes of play.

The other goal came from J’Twan Browne in the 45th.