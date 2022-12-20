Empire and Sap get first Premier Division wins

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Empire and SAP, two former champions, recorded their first wins in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division over the weekend with huge triumphs on Sunday.

Playing at the FA’s technical center located on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, SAP trounced former champions Greenbay Hoppers 5-1 in the second game of a triple-header.

The Bolans men were led by veteran striker Peter “Big Pete” Byers with a hattrick. Byers netted in minutes six, 40 and 82 to secure his team’s first three points after five showings. Taiem Tonge and Tyrique Tonge contributed to the victory with strikes in the 26th and 72nd minutes respectively.

Rodney Lawrence scored the lone goal for Hoppers in minute 78 while goalkeeper Omarie Joseph was red-carded in minute 88 for serious foul play.

Meanwhile, Empire recorded a 4-1 win over Parham FC when they met in Sunday’s opening contest. Kamali Looby led the charge for Empire with a double with goals in the 79th and 87th minutes. Shemar Scott and Rakeem Joseph added to the victory with goals in the 11th and 35th minutes respectively.

Alexander Moody-Stuart had opened the scoring for Parham in the eighth minute.

In another lop-sided affair, All Saints United beat Ottos Rangers 6-3 in the night’s feature contest.

Nazir McBurnette led the way for All Saints with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 5, 22 and 39 while there were single strikes from Kendukar Challenger in minute 30 and Randolph Burton in minute 61. Am own-goal from Jevez Lee in minute 14 accounted for United’s other conversion.

Junior Benjamin scored all three goals for Rangers, hitting the back of the net in minutes 1, 53 and 76.