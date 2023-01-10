‘Empathy more important than experience’: UPP says its team puts the interest of the people first

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

“Compassion with passion.” Those were the words used to describe the team of 16 UPP candidates hoping to wrest control from the incumbent ABLP party at the January 18 general election.

The opposition party’s leader Harold Lovell told a press conference yesterday that what the UPP hopefuls may lack in political experience, they make up for in empathy and humanity.

While the ABLP is campaigning heavily on a platform of longevity with a number of veterans among its line-up, the UPP is comprised predominantly of first-time runners.

Lovell was responding to a question from Observer as to how the party might reassure voters that the country would be in safe hands under the UPP.

“We have a team who have all demonstrated their capacity with regards to looking out for the interest of the common man,” he said.

“We believe that the most important attribute of anyone who enters politics is that they must have compassion with passion. That is certainly a feature in our team.

“Almost everyone on the team has a history where they have been involved in some form of community activism, community development or charitable organisations and they have an understanding of what the people want.”

Lovell said it was important to note that ministers have the support of expert civil servants to advise them and execute policy.

“Sometimes we mistake the role of ministers for the role of CEOs or permanent secretaries or technicians,” he continued.

“The minister brings to the table the interest of his or her constituents and the people of the nation. The technicians are the ones who are qualified to do implementation and to provide advice based on their qualifications, and in doing so we allow for government to run in the way government is intended to run.

“We have seen with the current administration an attempt for ministers to supplant technicians and senior administrative officers. That is not the way we intend to run government.”

He said the “nitty gritty” would be carried out by the experts while ministers focused on crafting “serious policies for the development of the nation”.

He added that elected leaders who are intellectually gifted but lack compassion and empathy for the people are “far worse than someone who may be deemed to be inexperienced in governance”.

Monday’s press conference staged at the offices of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union saw the official unveiling of the opposition party’s manifesto. The 62-page document entitled ‘Seven pillars for relief recovery and shared prosperity’ outlines the UPP’s plans for everything from health and education to the environment, youth empowerment, roads and water.

Key policies include the creation of new industries in the areas of agribusiness, high-end tourism, sea island cotton production and manufacturing.

The UPP is also pledging greater housing security through a new home ownership programme using initiatives such as ‘rent to own’, among others.

The party says, if elected, it will increase the national minimum wage by EC$1 per hour to EC$10, and end the late payment of Social Security pensions and other benefits.

Measures aimed at reducing the cost of living include slashing Customs duty on essential food items and lowering electricity bills by adjusting the fuel variation charge as the cost of fuel goes down.

The manifesto also contains a slew of plans to help protect the environment such as incentivising more solar power investment and converting government offices and schools into energy efficient ‘smart’ buildings.

The UPP says it would introduce a ‘no more oil policy’ requiring all future power plants to use renewable energy, along with removing all taxes on the importation of electric vehicles, fast-tracking the installation of vehicle charging stations, and retraining current energy workers for the renewable energy economy.

The manifesto can be read in its entirety at https://voteupp.com/manifesto.

The ABLP is due to officially launch its manifesto at the John E St Luce Conference Centre at 10am Tuesday.