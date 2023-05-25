Eminent lawyer says opposition should have challenged motion to suspend Asot Michael

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Former St Kitts and Nevis parliamentarian and attorney-at-law Dwyer Astaphan claims the opposition party dropped the ball in asserting its standing by challenging the Speaker on his motion to suspend Asot Michael from Parliament.

The St Peter MP was suspended last week for three parliamentary sittings after he made disparaging comments towards the Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt.

During the debate, Michael called the Speaker biased in his rulings and a “political mercenary”, prompting the Speaker to move for the MP to be suspended.

Astaphan told Wednesday’s Observer AM show that if the motion was lawful, the opposition benches should have called for a division—a counting of the votes in Parliament.

“The opposition dropped the ball in my book, and they should have called for a division and let us see how each Cabinet member would have voted to expel Asot Michael, and also it would be an opportunity for the opposition to show that it is asserting itself,” he said.

The United Progressive Party issued a statement following the May 18 incident, condemning Michael for his comments but saying that the testy environment over which the Speaker presided had pushed the MP to his limits.

Michael, through his attorneys, has responded to the suspension, calling it “unlawful” and demanding the Speaker confirm in writing by the close of business today that he will not be taking any action to exclude Michael from Parliament. If Sir Gerald does not, the lawyers have threatened to take legal action.

Astaphan said that the issue did not begin with Michael’s disparaging remarks but rather an attempt by the Speaker to stop the parliamentarian from reading his prepared speech.

The attorney said, having reviewed the video, he thought that Michael did not read from a prepared speech but rather was checking his notes, a claim also made by the St Peter MP.