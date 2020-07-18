Embattled former FIFA executive to run in upcoming T&T general elections

Spread the love













Jack Warner, the embattled former FIFA Vice President and Independent Liberal Party (ILP) political leader, announced Thursday night that he will be contesting the Trinidad and Tobago general election set for August 10.

The ILP said the 77-year-old Warner will contest the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat. The controversial former football official, is fighting extradition to the United States where he is expected to face corruption charges.

Warner served as a government minister under the former People’s Partnership administration. He resigned as the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West in April 2013.

Warner had been a member of the FIFA Executive Committee since 1983 and CONCACAF President since 1990. He was re-elected for a new term in 2011.

However, he was implicated in numerous corruption allegations dating back to the 1980s.

In May 2011, Warner and Mohammed bin Hammam were provisionally suspended by the FIFA Ethics Committee pending the outcome of the investigation of corruption allegations against them.

On 20 June 2011, FIFA announced Warner’s resignation from all his positions in international football. (www.sportsmax.tv)