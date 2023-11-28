Elkhorn Marine Conservancy invites you to their community fair

- Advertisement -

Antigua’s Elkhorn Marine Conservancy, a dedicated non-profit organization focused on bolstering the resilience and local stewardship of the marine ecosystem, is excited to announce its upcoming community fair.

The event, open to all, will take place this Saturday, December 2, at the 268 Craft Brewery in Falmouth Harbour.

Attendees can anticipate an enjoyable evening filled with engaging activities, including raffle prizes for local supporters, live performances by talented artists Arlen Seaton and Joshu, and an array of delicious food and drinks from local vendors.

Additionally, there will be face painting and entertaining activities for kids, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere. The festivities kick off at 5 pm.

This community fair serves not only as an opportunity for residents to come together for a joyous occasion but also as a chance to support the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy in its crucial efforts toward marine ecosystem restoration, collaborative management, and conservation.