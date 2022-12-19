Elites record largest win in 2022 ABBA Division 2 league

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Fresh off their historic championship win in Montserrat, Wadadli Elite 1 racked up the biggest win of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two competition, trouncing Raeburn Generator United 149-53 on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

Tequan Brodie led the charge with a season-high 44 points. He topped that off with 10 rebounds and three steals.

Teran Zachariah assisted scoring 29 points with eight assists and eight steals, while teammate Jevon Andrew netted 23.

Also in double figures for the victors were Rhonde Davis with 17, Rashaun Harry with 15, and Dominic Anthony with 11.

United’s Keithroy Graham had 13 points and seven rebounds, and teammate Neville Chambers banked 12 and 17 rebounds in a losing effort.

Old Road Daggers joined Elites in the winner’s circle defeating Cuties Ovals Superiors 71-46.

Ariel Quallis had a game-high 36 points with eight rebounds and eight steals for the victors.

Ezekiel Francois contributed making 15 with 18 rebounds, while teammate Daviae Aaron netted 10, grabbed 11 rebounds and made six assists.

Superiors’ Shamari Bascus had 18 points and Daniel Thomas, 14.