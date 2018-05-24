Elites one win away from playoff title

After their 86-82 victory on Tuesday night at the JSC Sports Complex, Wadadli Elites now find themselves one win away from claiming the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 3 playoffs title.

Elites, who now lead the best of five series, 2-0 edged out F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays III in overtime in the highly contested match-up as national junior player, Sheldon Gomes Jr. led the charge with 22 points, five assists and five steals.

Najee George assisted with 20 points while teammates, Ahmani Browne and Jevonte Valerie chipped in as Browne sank 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five steals and Valerie snatched 11 rebounds.

National junior player, Delornje Jules of Ovals III had a game high 33 points and 11 rebounds with teammate, Judah Ferris contributing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in a losing effort.

Cairon Davis, also of Ovals III, grabbed 14 rebounds.

Game three of the finals will be played tonight at 6:45 p.m. at JSC.

The Ovals club would however not go home without a bit of celebration as their second division team snatched Game one in their best of five playoff finals defeating Callaloo Cay Old Road Daggers, 62-58.

Ovals rallied late in the fourth to stun the country team as Keddy Martin led the victors in scoring with 16 points.

He was assisted by Ndegwa Malone who had 12 points, 16 rebounds and five steals while teammate and veteran player, Curl Simon netted 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Old Road’s Kevin Cornwall had 16 points in a losing effort.

Game two of the finals will shoot off tonight at 8 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex.