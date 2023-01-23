Elites 1 suffer first loss, United continue winning ways

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Wadadli Elites 1 saw their undefeated streak ended over the weekend in the feature encounter of the double header evening in Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two action.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Elites 1 were defeated 79-66 by former D2 champions Ottos Coolers.

Coolers have yet to lose a match.

Leading the way for the victors was Lincoln Weekes who had a game high of 38 points.

He was assisted by Ismael Palemo who had 13 points and 18 rebounds and Javon Simon who netted 11.

Elites’ Tequan Brodie was the leading scorer for the team with 23 points. His teammate, Teran Zachariah, had 16 points off the bench.

Also in double figures was Najae George who made 11 in a losing effort.

The frustration was evident for the Elite players as they will now have to play their next game without a number of their key players after they were ejected for being involved in a fracas late in the fourth quarter.

Two Coolers players were also ejected and will miss their next game.

Elites 1 will face New Generation Slam tonight at JSC.

Meanwhile, Raeburn Generator United continued their winning ways on Saturday night trouncing Fearless Crew 2 75-44.

Kwame Huntley led the charge for the victors with 20 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

He was assisted by Jesus Lopez who netted 17, while for Fearless Crew 2 Delroy Foster Jr was the lone player in double figures with 10.