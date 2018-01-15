Eleven New Level Two Cricket Coaches

The Level Two Cricket Coaching Training Course put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) concluded over the weekend with 11 new coaches gaining the certification.

Adbiel Hughes, Ian Tittle, Leon ‘Kuma’ Rodney, Derol Thomas, Purnell Joseph, Ridley Jacobs, Justin Joseph, Dave Joseph, Percy Daniel (St. Kitts), Terrance Adams (Anguilla) and Winston Jeff Lane (Montserrat) were the 11 coaches who received their certificates from English Cricket Board (ECB) tutors Tony Robson and David Leighton.

“We have been trying to get a course like this to happen for a number for years, so for it to not only come off successfully but with 11 coaches upgrading from Level one to Level two status is really a good feeling, said Leon ‘Kuma’ Rodney, President of the ABCA.

Rodney, who also participated in the course, shared his concern in the number of local coaches to attend but still gave thanks to those who did.

“Out of the eleven coaches, eight were from Antigua and Barbuda, while that is still a good number, I still know of some who did not take part for whatever reason.

“I still thank those local coaches who attended and even our three regional coaches as well. Leeward Islands cricket is on an upward move.”

The former cricketer stated that the course will not be annual but will be organised when the need arises for it.

“We won’t have an annual coaching course,

but if the need arises after assessing that we need

level one, level two or even level three coaches then plans will be put in place for that.”

The course which ran from January 10 – 14, was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.