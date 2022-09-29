Electronic crime case against Washington Bramble adjourned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Transgender social media personality Washington Bramble – who is charged in relation to statements made online against a local official – must wait almost two more weeks to find out if the police have mounted a satisfactory case against her.

Bramble is said to have uploaded a video and made posts on Facebook insulting Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin on February 8 and 9 this year.

The defendant allegedly created the first post after health inspectors visited her home in response to a neighbour’s report to the Central Board of Health that Bramble had thrown faeces onto their property.

The next day the accused reportedly posted another message directed at the Chief Health Inspector.

Bramble was taken into custody on March 24 and a search warrant was executed at her home and her electronic devices seized.

But it was in May 2022 that Bramble was slapped with several charges under the Electronic Crimes Act.

The 41-year-old Hatton resident was initially slapped with nine charges which included intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification sending electronic messages through video for the purpose of insulting and causing hatred and enmity through electronic messages on Facebook on two separate days.

But when she made her second appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court sometime after, Bramble was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed the police prosecution to drop all of the charges except those relating to insults made.

After doing so, the prosecution informed the court that the file was ready to be served on the defence and that they would be ready to proceed on a subsequent date.

Yesterday, however, the prosecution claimed that due to a “resource” issue they were not able to make more than one copy of the CD which contained digital evidence.

Both the magistrate and the defence questioned that possibility, so the prosecution was given 24 hours to produce the CDs.

On October 12, Bramble is expected to return to court for the fourth time, to finally hear whether her case will be sent up to the High Court.