Elderly woman awakened by masturbating intruder

By Latrishka Thomas

A man could be sentenced to up to five years in prison after entering an elderly woman’s home and masturbating over her while she slept.

Keishawn Langford – at the age of 26 – was charged with indecent assault of the 76-year-old.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday and is now awaiting sentencing.

The incident occurred on December 3 2022, at approximately 10am, when the elderly woman, feeling tired, returned home and decided to rest.

While she was asleep, Langford somehow entered her home.

The woman was awakened by the smell of fish, and upon opening her eyes, found Langford standing over her, masturbating with one hand and holding wax paper in the other.

When questioned by the woman, Langford claimed he had brought fish for her.

She promptly ordered him to leave, but he proceeded to ask if she wanted to engage in sexual intercourse.

After she reiterated her demand for him to leave, he questioned her treatment of him.

She then chased him out, sought assistance from a neighbour, and contacted the authorities.

Further investigation revealed that earlier that day, Langford had approached another woman who was frying fish in her yard.

He made a derogatory remark and exposed his genitals. The woman gave him fish wrapped in wax paper in order to get him to leave.

Langford is currently in prison awaiting his sentencing on March 4.