Elderly Man Perished in Fire

Investigations are ongoing into a house fire at Seaview Farm near the Jehovah Witness Church that is believed to have claimed the life of 74yr old Hilton Floyde.

All Saints Fire Tenders responded to the call approximately 11:31am on Wednesday and met the 21×45 wooden structure engulfed in flames.

The property was owned by Claire Floyde and occupied by five people to include Mr Floyde, who was a wheelchair bound amputee.

The property was completely destroyed by the blaze. Fire fighters were able to extinguish the blaze thereby averting any damage to nearby properties.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 2:33pm.

No one else was injured coming out of the incident.