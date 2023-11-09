Elderly man jailed for four years for beating partner with hammer

- Advertisement -

A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in His Majesty’s Prison for causing grievous bodily harm to his common law partner.

On May 21, Winston Tittle, who had been in a common-law relationship with the victim for approximately 10 years, viciously attacked her with a hammer.

The incident occurred when the victim returned home that evening and requested the sheet Tittle was resting on to include it in her laundry.

In response, Tittle demanded that she vacate the house, prompting her to assert that she was the one paying for it. He then began beating her about her body with a hammer, before returning to his bed.

On the next day, the victim was once again subjected to Tittle’s violent tendencies, this time near West Bus Station.

He attacked her with a piece of wood, leaving her with serious injuries and a deformed hand.

The accused’s actions led to his eventual conviction for unlawful wounding on October 30 after a trial.

During the sentencing process, presided over by Justice Tunde Bakre, the court considered a range of factors, including the severity of the offence and the impact on the victim as highlighted by prosecutor Daniel Lattery.

In light of Tittle’s extensive history of similar offences, dating back to 1981, the repeated nature of Tittle’s criminal behaviour was a cause for concern, amongst other issues.

On the other hand, Tittle’s age and health conditions, which included frailty and a previous stroke, were considered.

The final sentence was a four-year prison term.