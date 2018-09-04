Elderly man accused of sex crime on minor

A 70 year old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14 year old girl is now behind bars.

He was denied bail this morning and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison at least until he could secure bail in the High Court.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel refused to grant the man bail when he appeared before her in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, charged with one count of indecent assault. It is alleged he committed the act on the child on August 13, 2018.

His lawyer, Michael Archibald had pleaded with the court to give him bail, while citing that the accused has certain health problems.

But, when asked by the court for supporting medical documents regarding his client’s alleged ailments, the lawyer had none.

The committal hearing has been scheduled for November 14.

While the case is pending, the court has ordered that the child be given counseling.

Under the Sexual Offences Act, indecent assault is described as an offence involving unwanted sexual contact.

The maximum sentence for the crime is five years in jail. The name of the accused cannot be published unless he is convicted.