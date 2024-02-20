Elderly man accused of murder remanded

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 59-year-old Villa man accused of murder, has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison following his first appearance in court yesterday.

Eric Burton, who appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Jamal Ryner of Yorks.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm on Rowan Henry Street on February 13.

Reports indicate that Ryner was involved in an altercation with Burton, during which the youngster was stabbed in the chest.

Ryner was pronounced dead shortly after 10 that night.

This was Antigua and Barbuda’s second homicide for 2024, following the first which occurred on the evening of January 7.

In that incident, 24-year-old Kieron Hutson of Yorks Extension was fatally shot while attending a party on Christian Street, Gray’s Farm.

Burton is now behind bars as he awaits his committal hearing which is scheduled for April 4.