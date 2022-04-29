Elderly daycare centre benefits from food donation

- Advertisement -

The Saint Vincent De Paul elderly daycare centre received a welcome donation of food supplies yesterday, courtesy of the Sandals Foundation.

It came just over a month after the centre reopened following a long period of closure due to the Covid pandemic.

The donated items included canned meat, soups, milk, rice, beans and toilet paper contributed by staff at the Sandals Grande Antigua resort.

Sandals’ Public Relations Manager Leon Norville said, “We are especially happy to make this donation as the daycare is now getting back up on its feet.

“In these times we know how hard it is for small businesses and organisations to adjust and maintain their operations, and we are happy that we could make it a little easier for them.”

The centre’s coordinator Renee Gomes said her team was “extremely grateful”.