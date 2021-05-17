Elderly couple escape blaze unharmed

The cause of the fire is currently unknown

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver says his team is looking into the possibility that a welding job conducted at the home of an elderly couple in Anchorage Road may have ignited a serious blaze on Sunday afternoon.

The couple, believed to be in their 70s, lived alone and reported to firefighters that a contractor had been doing repairs in their home using a torch.

They could not say how the fire – which destroyed their bedroom, collapsed their entire roof, damaged the floor and compromised other sections of their house – started.

They were both at home when the blaze began but were able to escape unharmed.

The fire department received a call just before midday yesterday, according to Weaver, and responded with two units from St John’s and All Saints.

Weaver confirmed that a water truck from the West Indies Oil Company also assisted in tackling the flames.