Elderly care worker charged with forging and cashing cheques

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Cooks Hill woman is before the court accused of forging cheques.

Jahmalier Grant, 35, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on three counts of obtaining, three of uttering, three for forgery and one of receiving.

It is alleged that the woman, who takes care of the elderly, went to Twist Wholesale on lower Market Street and presented cheques for $900 and $500, and then went back with another $900 cheque two days later.

She is said to have changed the cheques at the store in early September.

The cheques were reportedly taken from a cheque book stolen from a couple’s home in Freetown a few days earlier.

The home had been broken into while the owners were off island.

Other items reportedly stolen include keys and a certificate of citizenship.

The mother-of-three was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

She was told that in order to be released she would have to present two Antiguan sureties and she will be barred from applying for a passport since she is not a current holder of said document.

Grant’s committal hearing was set for January 25.

She is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.