Elderly Barbudan patient dies at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, second death in 8 months

A 68-year-old Barbudan man has died at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

Hamlet Thomas – who is said to have resided at the institution for at least two decades – was pronounced dead early Saturday afternoon.

Insiders say Thomas had eaten lunch less than an hour before being found unresponsive in his room. The sources indicate there was nothing unusual about his appearance or activity leading up to his death.

Thomas’ demise comes eight months after 27-year-old Lateefa George died at the hospital. An examination report indicated that George likely passed away due to brain trauma, oxygen deprivation, and infection.

George’s parents have since launched legal action against the hospital, along with police who they accuse of failing to properly investigate their daughter’s death.