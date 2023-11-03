‘Elated and humbled’: National honorees overjoyed at Independence awards ceremony

- Advertisement -

Two long-serving individuals received knighthoods at the National Honours Ceremony – the culmination of this year’s Independence celebrations – at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Robert Barrett and Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin were bestowed with Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN) and Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN), respectively.

Sir Steadroy, the country’s Attorney General, holds the distinction of being one of the only two surviving Members of Parliament since Antigua and Barbuda’s full independence from Britain on November 1 1981.

He has also spearheaded a number of developmental efforts in the country, including the recent launch of the Sexual Offences Model Court.

“I’m extremely elated and at the same time I’m humbled, especially since this award was made possible by my constituents,” he told Observer shortly after receiving the award.

Sir Barrett, the hotelier behind Elite Island Resorts – which includes Hammock Cove Antigua, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, St James’s Club & Villas, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, and the Verandah – employs nearly 1,500 residents across the country.

“I feel very privileged … I’m getting my knighthood not because of what I have done but my people who work with me…they work very hard,” Sir Robert said.

Meanwhile, archaeologist Dr Reginald Murphy, who was named Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN), and Hyram Forde, who was awarded the Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM), also shared their elation with Observer.

“To me, it’s a really special occasion … you don’t look for it when you’re working but it is good that somebody else is sort of grateful for what you’re doing,” Dr Murphy stated.

The awards ceremony was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Forde said, “I’m elated. I think I have made a significant contribution to education, in particular higher education, having served in excess of four decades.”

One private business and two nonprofits — the Antigua Distillery Ltd, the Breast Friends Foundation and the Rotary Club of Antigua — were also recognised for their contributions to national development.

They were all awarded an Institutional National Honour — namely the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage – in Gold, Silver and Bronze in that order.

Sharing the sentiments of Dr Murphy and Forde were two individuals who collected on behalf of their institution and an awardee, respectively.

“It’s up there for us. We are very happy…We hope that with this award now that it will let people understand how important it is for us to be screened,” said Gizelle Joshua on behalf of Breast Friends, a cancer support group.

“I’m elated and I’m very proud. Unfortunately, she could not be here this evening because of health restrictions but I’m very happy for her,” the daughter of Christophine Charles said.

The others awarded in the ceremony were Hyacinth Reifer, Millicent David, Howard Allen, Georgette Welsh, Carl Knight, Hilson Joseph, and Cicely Dorsett.