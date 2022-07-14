El Guapo extends Zone One lead in Grays Green League

- Advertisement -

El Guapo extended their winning streak in the Anderson E Carty Grays Green Community Football League to three, on Wednesday, with a 2-1 victory over Ghetto Youths to top Zone 1 with nine points.

They are five points ahead second placed Bolans and Master Ballers who both have four points after three matches. Ghetto Youths (3 pts), Titans (3 pts) and Jennings United (0 pts), round off the six-team Zone 1 standings.

Also in Zone 1, Anderson Carty Titans defeated Jennings United 6-5 in a goal-fest at the Perth playing field.

Action continues on Friday when Greenbay Hoppers face Attackers at 5pm and Five Islands tackle upsetters at 6:15pm.