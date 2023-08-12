Eight top flight clubs to compete in first Parham Super League

By Neto Baptiste

Close to 10 of the country’s top football teams will feature in the inaugural Parham Super League set to kick off this weekend with a double-header at the Parham playing field.

Defender and a member of Parham football team Jerimiah “Fatty” Harriette, while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, revealed the names of the clubs set to turn out for the pre-season competition.

“We have eight Premier League teams coming up against each other which are Parham, Pigotts Bullets, All Saints United and you have newly promoted Garden Stars, Greenbay Hoppers, Empire, Swetes and Sap. It’s separated into two groups, so you have one group consisting of Parham, Garden Stars, All Saints United and Pigotts. The other group is Hoppers, Empire, Sap and Swetes,” he said.

Parham defender Jerimiah “Fatty” Harriette (left) and host of the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Joseph Apparacio, pose for a photo in studio at Observer Radio. (Observer media photo)

The league will kick off on Saturday with a double-header. Two former Premier Division champions in Greenbay Hoppers and Sap FC will clash at 5pm while multiple times Premier Division Champions and hosts Parham FC will take on the newly promoted Garden Stars FC at 7pm.

Harriette also explained that the club will be honouring longstanding sponsors Asot’s Arcade just before the start of the feature contest.

“The sponsor has been with us for 22 years going on 23 and I can’t recall another sponsor that has been with a club so long so we are going to be honoring Asot’s Arcade this weekend at the tournament for 22 years of unbroken service. I think that within his tenure [as sponsor] we probably gained about five premier leagues [titles],” he said.

A total of $5000 will be up for grabs during the tournament with teams eligible to win monetary prizes at various stages of the competition. Registration for the tournament is $25 per player.