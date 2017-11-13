Eight in custody from drug and ammunition find

Three men and one woman were detained on Friday during an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sting operation in the Parham area.

A press statement said on Friday that the ONDCP seized 22.29 pounds of cannabis and United States as well as Eastern Caribbean currencies.

According to the release, the cannabis has an estimated wholesale value of $916,250. The law enforcement officers also seized US $1,107 and $37,736.07.

OBSERVER media could not ascertain, up to last night, whether or not the quartet in custody had been charged with any offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, one woman and three men were detained during a raid on the weekend. Additionally, more than 10 pounds of cannabis and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

A team of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics and K-9 Unit conducted a raid on a Cashew Hill property and found 307 grams of cannabis.

Dequain Peters, Kimani Gardner and Dujon Nugent were found on the property and were taken into custody.

The police also carried out searches on two separate abandoned buildings in the area and found nine and a half pounds of cannabis in one and an additional 205 grams in the other. The drugs were taken to the police station.

Searches were also conducted in St. Johnsons Village, in an area commonly referred to as “Mad People Town,” and Saran Andre was found with 159.5 grams of cannabis in his possession.

The drugs were found wrapped in transparent plastic bags. A further search was conducted on a vacant parcel of land in the area, and the police found one-and three-quarter pounds of cannabis and 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

Andre was taken into custody and the items were seized.