Eight firefighters quarantined after officer tests positive for Covid

Eight firefighters are in quarantine after an officer based at St John’s Fire Station tested positive for Covid-19.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver told Observer that officers who had had primary contact with the infected worker were in isolation on the advice of local health officials.

The case came to light after the man flew home to St Vincent last week.

He was tested for the virus in St Vincent on Friday, Weaver said, and received the results two days later. He was one of six new cases recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The unnamed officer’s Antigua-based coworkers were tested on Tuesday and should know their results within the next few days.

The infected firefighter is said to be doing very well and has apparently not shown any symptoms.

Weaver confirmed the department had sufficient additional officers “ready to respond and perform their duties effectively” in the event of a major blaze.