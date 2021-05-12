Educators focus on wellness for Teachers Week 2021

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

“Wellness, relaxation, and having fun,” will be one of the main points of focus for educators who are pausing for the next few days in observance of Teachers Week 2021, which kicked off on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in All Saints.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT), Kimdale Mackellar, acknowledged that educators on the island have had their own share of challenges for the past two years, and the union will be trying its best to ensure they are prepared mentally and physical to continue in their different roles.

“We just want our teachers to know that we appreciate them, we want them to relax, enjoy this week all the activities are totally free,” the union president said.

The activities included a media day on Monday, a virtual cultural night on Tuesday evening, and a “You Need Your” mind, peace and balance virtual wellness seminar from 4:30 to 6:30 pm this evening.

The highlight of the week will be the Annual General Conference to be held via Zoom on Thursday.

In this forum, the union members will come together to reflect on the past year and devise new and innovative strategies for the year ahead.

Other activities include Teachers Appreciation Day in all schools on Friday, followed by a luncheon for all honorees at the Carlisle Bay Resort.

There will also be a Social Evening at Cedar Pottery Antigua on Saturday, and a golf tournament on Sunday.

The theme for this years Teachers Week 2020 is, “Building the resilience of education in an ever-changing global landscape.”