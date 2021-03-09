Education officials, teachers and support staff receive Covid-19 vaccines

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The vaccination programme for teachers, secretarial, and ancillary staff at the Ministry of Education and others started yesterday at the Antigua Girls’ High School which has been transformed into a temporary vaccination site.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (AB&UT) Kimdale Mackellar told Observer media that a significant number of educators and other support staff received their first doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

The process, he said, will continue throughout the rest of the week and will be offered to those who are interested.

“The process has been going very good so far, a number of people have been able to go in an out with no major hassle. Parking has been made available on the school grounds and at the Lions Den. A number of Crossing Guards have also been deployed to assist with traffic management,” the union boss said.

A similar exercise was conducted over the weekend when the Ministry of Health collaborated with the American University of Antigua (AUA) for the administration of vaccines to technical officers within the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries, principals, deputy principals, heads of departments, master teachers, executives of the teachers unio and the medical school’s faculty.

A statement from the Ministry said 750 people received their shots over the two-day period.

Ineta Francis, assistant director of education, measurement and evaluation, was the first on Saturday to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine after completing the screening process carried out by students of the medical school.

Director of Education, Clare Browne noted every senior educator who wished to be inoculated would have been given the opportunity to do so and thanked American University of Antigua (AUA) making its facilities available.

“I was impressed by the seamless process and wish to commend AUA for planning and executing the two days,” the director remarked.

Commenting on AUA’s involvement, Vice President of Administration and Community Affairs, Vernon Solomon said giving back to the place they call home is what they do.

“We understand the pandemic and its effects and also want to demonstrate the importance of the vaccine and for persons to be vaccinated. This is another way of saying we’re all in this, we support what is being done and this is a way in which AUA would like to give back and show its support to its family here in Antigua and Barbuda,” Solomon stated.