Education officials look at a possible extension to the school day

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Education officials have begun an internal conversation on extending the school day, examining the possibility of an 8:00 am to 4:00 pm schedule.

However, no definite decision has been made.

Observer understands that talks will be held with educators, the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT), the National Parent Teachers Association and Ministry of Finance officials.

According to a source close to the education ministry, the intention is to have the children engaged in extra-curricular activities that will also be integrated into the regular education system.

This is not the first time the issue of extending the school day has been brought to the table. The former United Progressive Party (UPP) was also exploring the possibility under the stewardship of former Education Minister, Dr Jacqui Quinn.

While wide consultations were held on the matter then, key players within the sector were not able to reach a consensus.

A typical school day in Antigua and Barbuda runs from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm for most public educational institutions, and up to 2:00 or 2:30 pm for private schools.

In recent times some schools have implemented a shift system and days on and days off in line with Covid-19 health and safety protocols.