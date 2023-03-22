ECTEL appoints first female Chairperson to Board of Directors

- Advertisement -

The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) is shining the spotlight on its first female Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ms Shaniqua Carey-Brown of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Chairperson Carey-Brown was appointed to the Board in October 2022 and has since skillfully guided the Board in providing oversight of the electronic communications regulatory system in the ECTEL Member States via virtual meetings. On 9th March 2023, she chaired the 94th meeting of the ECTEL Board of Directors, the first in-person meeting since 2019, which was held in Saint Lucia. The focus of that meeting was to assess the performance of ECTEL’s fiscal year ending September 2022 and to review the strategic priorities for the fiscal year ending September 2023.

According to Chairperson Carey-Brown, “As the first female in this position, it is a significant honour to lead the Board as we pivot towards a regulatory framework to support the Digital Transformation agenda of the ECTEL Member States”.

ECTEL takes this opportunity to acknowledge the leadership of Chairperson Carey-Brown, and notes that this year, International Women’s Day was celebrated on 8th March 2023 under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. According to UN Women, “From the earliest days of computing to the present age of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made untold contributions to the digital world in which we increasingly live. Their accomplishments have been against all odds, in a field that has historically neither welcomed nor appreciated them”. To this end, we wish Ms Carey-Brown a productive and successful term as Chairperson.

Since 4th May 2000, ECTEL has been the regional regulatory body advising the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRCs) on electronic communications matters in its five (5) Member States, namely: the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In simple terms, ECTEL works with the NTRCs to promote consumer rights and harmonised benefits in the electronic communications sector in its Member States.