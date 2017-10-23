Ecologist says donkeys in Barbuda are out of control.

New Story

Ecologist Dr Frank Rivera-Milan said the donkey population in Barbuda is out of control.

Rivera-Milan has taken leave from his work at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to assist the Environmental Awareness Group in Antigua and Barbuda. He said the local authorities need to conduct an impact-survey on the animal which is becoming a “nuisance” in Codrington.

The official said donkeys have taken over the airport and they are roaming in herds on private property.

“One of the first things we can do is do something come control management. But we need to know how many of them are out there,” he said.

According to Rivera-Milan, the aim is not to eradicate the donkey.

“The donkey has its place…it’s a cultural thing. Actually, people use to ride on donkeys as a form of transportation Rivera-Milan told OBSERVER media.

The ecologist said unlike the dogs and cats in Barbuda which are suffering,the unattended donkeys are thriving.

“They have a high impact on flora. They will eat vegetation and they have an impact on the environment,” he said.

Doctor Rivera-Milan’s work also involves tracking endemic species such as the Barbuda Warbler.