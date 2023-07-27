ECCB’s plan to remove Queen’s image from currency receives support in Antigua

- Advertisement -

“The Queen done dead, the logo is good.” That’s the sentiment shared by a number of residents in Antigua and Barbuda, as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) gears up to replace the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its currency.

The long-reigning monarch’s likeness has been on the EC$5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 notes for the past several decades, similar to several other Commonwealth nations that recognise the British monarch as head of state.

However, the ECCB’s Monetary Council – during its 105th meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines last week – approved the replacement of her image with the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) logo, subject to public consultation.

According to a statement on the bank’s website, the Council also approved a consultation process until December 31. During this time, the statement continued, “the public will be invited to comment on the proposal to replace the Queen’s image with the ECCU logo and to offer any other suggestions”.

These suggestions have been rolling in, albeit in an informal manner, and locals here in Antigua appear to be largely in favour of the decision.

“I think it’s a good idea, because I was wondering if it’s going to [belittle the currency] like Guyana’s and Jamaica’s money – as long as it’s not going to [do] that, I’m satisfied,” one woman told Observer on the streets of St John’s.

“I think they should go forward and take the Queen off. I think it’s long overdue…they should put Sir Viv and other people that have made contributions to their country…put two, three of them on [the money] instead of the Queen,” one man said with a militant attitude.

Social media comments on the ECCB’s announcement were in the same vein, with some users suggesting that highlighting regional “heroes” on the currency would be a big step in the fight for “true independence”.

Others declared that, despite the contributions of Caribbean nationals to the growth and development of countries like the UK, “you would never in a million years see anyone from our world on their currency”.

There has been quite a bit of disgruntlement within the Commonwealth, particularly after the Queen’s passing, with some member states questioning their relationship with the monarchy and others taking their scrutiny further. Of the 56 countries in the Commonwealth, 15 retain the British monarch as head of state.

Barbados ditched the Queen as head of state to become a republic back in 2021, and several other countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Jamaica, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have signalled their intent to follow suit.

The currency announcement comes less than a year after ECCB Governor, Timothy Antoine, insisted that the late Queen’s image will remain on bank notes across the ECCU for the near future.

He told local media in St Vincent and the Grenadines that the bank has “three to four years” of the new polymer notes and that they intend to use them.

“We have a lot in stock waiting to be used. We spent money on those and we are certainly not going to be throwing them away,” he said.

A final decision on the new image for the EC currency will then be made by February 2024.