ECCB working with banks to improve ease of opening accounts

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is collaborating with financial institutions in Antigua and Barbuda, and across the rest of the subregion, to improve customers’ access to opening accounts.

This revelation, from ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine, comes on the heels of this week’s release of results in the bank’s Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion survey.

According to those results, “In the [Eastern Caribbean Currency Union] ECCU, approximately nine in 10 persons (86.1 percent) hold an account with a financial institution”, while in Antigua and Barbuda, that figure dips to 82.8 percent, and 81.7 percent for savings accounts specifically.

These may appear to be relatively high figures to some, but there remains an undeniable gap, with Antoine pointing to a shared view among local residents that opening accounts should be much easier than it currently is.

“The survey also found that, for people who are not operating a bank account, it’s because in one instance … it’s too difficult to open a bank account. Another reason [is] that they don’t have anything to put into the account, but a principal reason is that it is too difficult.

“On that score, I just want to be very clear what the position of the Central Bank is. We are now working with our licensed financial institutions to ease the requirements to open a bank account, without doing violence to our obligations to fight money laundering and financial crime.

“We believe with a proper understanding of the law and a risk-based approach to financial integrity, we can accomplish that,” he said.

The survey results also revealed that there is relatively high use of cash across the ECCU, with more than 84 percent of participants in St Vincent and the Grenadines for example, using only cash to complete transactions.

Among the reasons for the high use of cash in that country is a lack of sufficient ATMs and the makeup of its multi-island state.

The ECCB Governor insisted that trends like that need to be addressed in the context of financial inclusion, to avoid undoing the work that has been done so far to improve capacity across the subregion.

“As part of financial inclusion, we don’t want to force people to go back under the mattress, because they can’t open a bank or credit union account. That defeats the purpose of the whole exercise and so we recognise that that is an area where we believe we can and must do something quite urgently.

“Only last Friday, all of the regulators in the region, both the national regulators and the two regional – the securities regulator and the ECCB – were in discussion about this very issue,” Antoine noted.

The Governor also addressed concerns over the proliferation of fees that financial institutions charge account holders.

He said the ECCB, with support from the Monetary Council and the Board, intends to set up an office to oversee financial conduct in the ECCU to rationalise these fees.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is a quasi-currency board arrangement, serving eight countries comprising the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The member countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.