ECAB updates customers amid transition woes

Amid much frustration and lengthy queues experienced by customers as the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB) continues the takeover process of local Scotiabank branches, ECAB bosses have issued an update.

ECAB has been upgrading its platform to integrate former Scotiabank customers following the acquisition of the Canadian bank’s Antigua-based operations in 2021.

However, the process has been far from smooth with many affected clients taking to social media to share their grievances with the integration, including the issuance of new ECAB debit and credit cards.

Some customers have reported vexing waits of more than four hours to collect cards. While the bank had advised customers of the forthcoming changes, many only heeded those calls in late January when Scotiabank’s system went offline.

ECAB’s Senior Operations Manager Sonya Roberts-Carter explained that prior notice had been given that interruptions to specific services would occur.

“There are some things that were phased and migrated prior. So, day one, Swift payments, incoming wires, outgoing wires from September 21 to now were migrated to ECAB’s platforms,” she said.

“We did begin early migration on our merchants; the point-of-sale merchants which is when you go in to swipe, were all migrated ahead of the integration weekend as we call it.

“In migrations, particularly for systems, there has to be a hard cut-off. An agreed cut-over from one system to the next – which is the major migration of the element – happened on the weekend of January 20 where the Bank of Nova Scotia would have taken down their systems.

“We gave notices of interruptions for that to happen,” Roberts-Carter explained.

The integration process also includes the updating of ATM machines, which will be done in a matter of weeks.

According to the Operations Manager, ATMs in the St John’s area will come on stream in phases over the next few weeks.

There are 22 machines in total that need to come online.

“We are down operating across the island now with 12, and completion of bringing all those machines up we will have a fleet of 22 machines across the island that customers will have access to.

“Some customers will see that we would have already installed in some locations, taking out and putting in the new [machines] so they will start to come online,” she added.

Meanwhile, Roberts-Carter sought to address the matter of credit card penalties.

“On the credit cards there are no penalties but what actually happened was a new card was issued to customers. That new card came over so the first payment date is actually February 28. It is not their regular payment date.

“The cycle period or when statements come out for cards for ECAB is the sixth of every month. So, end of day today, customers will get their first ECAB credit card statement and that statement is going to indicate to them your minimum payments is x and is due the 28th of February.

“The only time they would incur a late charge, for example, is if they miss that payment date,” she explained.

Where loans are concerned, Roberts-Carter said if there is a matter where “customers have not been fully set up, they’re having challenges learning the application, learning the new product and there is a situation in that regard, the fees in the case of loan payments would be reversed”.