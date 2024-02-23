ECAB staff meet with union reps over labour dispute

- Advertisement -

Dozens of workers at the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB) were engaged in a meeting with their representative, Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), yesterday morning due to what is considered a labour dispute.

At the same time, customers hoping to conduct regular business at the bank were caught off-guard between the hours of 9am and 11.30am Thursday and were observed congregating outside various ECAB branches as they received information from the bank’s security personnel.

The management at ECAB claimed these delays were due to “circumstances beyond our control” and may affect service on Friday as well.

Attempts to reach the ABWU for comment were unsuccessful but information reaching Observer media indicated that the matter is before the Labour Department.

It is expected that the ABWU and the Labour Commissioner will meet next week to discuss the issue facing ECAB.