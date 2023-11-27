ECAB remains unstoppable with ninth win of the season

- Advertisement -

ECAB beat Nate Burton Photography Services 2-1 to remain unbeaten in the ABAVA Business League at the YMCA Sports Complex on Saturday night.

They had a bit of a scare after losing their first set 25-13 but managed to regroup and come back in the second set to win it 25-18 to force a third set. They then went on to win the third set 15-10 to register yet another win in the competition.

In the earlier match, Media defeated Treasury 2-0 with 25-17 and 25-21 wins in the first and second set respectively. The final round of matches will begin this week with Medso taking on ABIIT while Royalton will match up against the ICONS on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, APUA will seek to end ECAB’s clean run while NATES will battle Media. All matches will be played at the YMCA Sports Complex.