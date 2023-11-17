ECAB remains unbeaten after win against ABIIT in Business Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

ECAB continued their dominance in the ABAVA Business Volley League after beating ABIIT on Wednesday evening, winning in straight sets two nil.

They were clinical in the first set with a 25-12 result while they won the second set 25-18. They now have six wins from as many outings this season.

In the second match, APUA Inet overcame 77 Bus Services in the first set by 25-15, but had to work hard in the second set as their opponent attempted to push the game into a third set. They eventually won the match 28-26 to make it their fifth win in six games.

It therefore means that there are now four teams sitting in second place. Those teams are Sandals, Nates Photography, APUA Inet and Antigua and Barbuda Treasury.

The matches will continue on Saturday evening when ABIIT play the Media in the first game, whereas Royalton will take on leaders ECAB at the YMCA Sports Complex.