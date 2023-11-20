ECAB extends unbeaten run to seven wins

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

ECAB continued its fantastic form on Saturday night, beating Royalton in two straight sets at the YMCA Sports Complex in the ABAVA Business Volleyball League. The title contenders were challenged in the first set, winning 25-21, but made light work of the hospitality team in the second set with a 25-15 win.

In the earlier encounter, Media beat ABIIT with the same two-nil margin in 25-21 and 25-23 sets.

Matches will continue on Tuesday, when APUA Inet will meet Nate Burton Photography Services, while 77 Bus Services will play Sandals at the YMCA Sports Complex.