ECAB edges 77 Bus Services in ABVA Business Volleyball League

In the first match of the evening, ECAB were victorious over 77 Bus Services winning 2-1 at the YMCA Sports Complex in the ABVA Business Volleyball League, this past Tuesday.

In an absolute nail-biter, fans were kept on the edge of their seats as the teams exchanged leads throughout the match. ECAB won the first set 25-23, but the 77 Bus Services team fought back in the second set to claim a 26-24. The final set saw the bank team win the match, 15-10.

In the final match, Sandals were beaten by Nate Burton Photography Services 2-0. In the first set, Sandals put up a good fight, but eventually lost 22-25 to the Nates. In the second set, the Nates were more clinical as they beat Sandals 25-15.

Matches will continue on Thursday evening with ICONS playing Medso in the first match, while APUA will battle Royalton at the YMCA Sports Complex.