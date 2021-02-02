ECAB closes Redcliffe Street office for Covid cleaning

Spread the love













The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the operations of several sectors throughout last year, and is continuing on that trend in 2021.

Following the recent temporary closure of schools in both Antigua and Barbuda, the Redcliffe Street branch of the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB) has also closed its doors today, due to possible Covid-19 exposure.

In a statement, the bank said employees at the branch will remain in quarantine until they are cleared to return to work – while during the closure, the branch will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised.

Customers are being encouraged to continue doing their business at other branch locations or using alternate banking channels, and the bank will advise of the branch’s reopening in due course.

Meanwhile, ABI Insurance – whose offices are in the same building as ECAB – has also closed its Redcliffe Street branch for the day.